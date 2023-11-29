Holiday workshops near Zionsville

Alice’s Garden, a plant shop, gift store and garden center that opened south of Zionsville in May, is gearing up for the holidays.

The business, at 3205 W. 71st St. in Indianapolis, is offering what it calls one-of-a-kind workshops throughout the holiday season.

Andrea Groner, an associate for Alice’s Garden, said the workshops are for people who want to give an experiential gift instead of a traditional gift.

“The workshops are a great way to not only grow through experience, which is something we really believe in, but also something that you can do to have quality time with your family and then take home something beautiful that you guys have made together,” Groner said. “It’s a great way to get to know our community members 1-on1 and teach others how to create something wonderful.”

All proceeds from holiday workshops go toward the purchase of supplies to continue offering crafts and experiences at the garden center.

At 1 p.m. Dec. 2, the garden center will hold a holiday porch pot-making class for $60. Participants will learn how to create a patio pot full of fresh-cut evergreens with accents of winterberry, decorated pinecones and more.

Also on Dec. 2 at 3 p.m., there will be a kissing ball class for $40. According to Groner, kissing balls have been used since the Middle Ages to bring love and good fortune to all who walk under them. They will be full of holiday greenery. The class will also be at 3 p.m. Dec. 9.

Another holiday workshop to create a holiday centerpiece will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 9. The class is $40 and will teach the basics of creating decorative arrangements with fresh-cut evergreens, accents of winterberry, decorated pinecones and more.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Alice’s Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16 for a free meet-and-greet and pictures.

To register, visit alicesgardenindy.com or call 317-291-1441.