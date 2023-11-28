Current Publishing
Westfield Chamber of Commerce names new president
Courtney Albright

By on Westfield Business Local

Courtney Albright has been appointed president of the Westfield Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Westfield Association. The Westfield Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the staff unanimously supported the recommendation of the presidential selection committee.

Having previously served as Westfield Chamber of Commerce director of partner and member engagement, Albright brings experience to the role.

“Courtney Albright has demonstrated, to the board of directors during this past year, that she not only possesses the skills and background for this next step in her career, but also the desire and passion,” Westfield Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board Steve Rupp stated. “This year has been one of significant change, and Albright has been asked to perform not only her job, but also the job of president since it was vacated earlier this year. We could not be happier that Albright is matriculating into this role and are confident she will be incredibly successful.”

Albright will officially start her new position Dec. 1.

“I’m genuinely thrilled and honored to step into the role of president at the Westfield Chamber of Commerce and DWA,” Albright stated. “Westfield truly holds a special place in my heart.”

As president, Albright said she will work to shape the future of the Westfield Chamber of Commerce, foster growth and strengthen community partnerships.

“Feel free to reach out as my door is always open,” she said. “Together, let’s infuse Westfield with new energy and collective success. Our future is bright, and I’m excited to shape it alongside each of you.”

The Westfield Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1981 and serves more than 400 member businesses in one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.


