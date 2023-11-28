Five Wood Flats indoor golf simulator club to open Dec. 1 in Carmel

Current Publishing
5Wood Flats Indoor Golf Club simulator bay is prepped and ready for a round of golf. Each bay is private and features a state-of-the-art golf simulator. (Photo courtesy of Rick Christiansen)

When Rick Christiansen started playing golf three years ago, he said he immediately “got the bug real hardcore.” He started filling his free time with the sport but quickly noticed local tee times weren’t fitting his schedule or that they were booked up. As a husband, father of three children and a full-time employee, he needed a place to golf that could work around his busy schedule, which was typically early in the morning or late at night. 

So, Christiansen came up with Five Wood Flats Indoor Golf Club, a golf simulator facility that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

Five Wood Flats will open Dec. 1 at 5790 E. Main St. Suite 120. The private luxury indoor golf club will feature state-of-the-art simulators, course simulations, multiplayer functionality and swing analysis and feedback. 

Additionally, the space offers an onsite bar and refreshments. Members can also utilize the space for professional golf instruction and host private events. 

“I’ve run into a number of people in the market who wanted a place like this. I’ve even had conversations with local pros,” Christiansen said. “It’s been about a year and a half that it’s been in my head as an idea. It’s been about four months since I started the contract conversations with the landlord and really made this thing a reality.” 

Five Wood Flats members pay a flat monthly fee and get unlimited access to the golf simulator facility through an app. The number of members will be limited to ensure service guarantees.

Because patrons do everything themselves through an app, including accessing the building and bays, there is no need for the golf simulator to be staffed. Christiansen will be its only employee – and he’s not quitting his day job as a value-based care consultant. 

“The things that’s cool about it, we’re completely tech-enabled,” Christiansen said. 

To celebrate its opening, Five Wood Flats is offering a founding membership until Dec. 8 for its first 35 members. The founding membership costs $175 a month, billed annually. Another option is memberships that cost $200 a month, billed every six months. 

Regular membership is Level 1, $200 a month, billed annually; Level 2, $225 a month, billed every six months; and Level 3, $250 a month, billed monthly. 

“At the end of the day, I’m trying to invent a concept, and the concept is a digital country club,” Christiansen said.

Learn more at 5woodflats.com. Apply for membership by emailing [email protected]


