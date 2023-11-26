Costco opens in Noblesville

A new Costco in Noblesville opened at 14775 N Pointe Blvd. Nov. 21.

Lisa Pittman, Costco’s regional membership manager of the Midwest, said the Noblesville Costco is the fifth store in the Indianapolis area.

“Noblesville’s been great when it comes to embracing us,” Pittman said. “It’s really a warm community. They’re very excited, so even though this is our fifth location in the Indianapolis area, they are very happy because they have a closer place to go than Castleton, and we’re also getting some new members that may not have wanted to take the drive before.”

Pittman said Costco is a “big box store with a small-town heart.”

Costco sells a variety of products and services, including wine and spirits, groceries, gift cards and clothes. It also has a deli, an optical department, meat department and bakery, among other goods and sevices.

“We like to say we’re a one-stop shop,” Pittman said. “The goal for us is just making sure that we offer high-quality products at great prices. We are all about our members.”

Pittman also said the business gives back to the community. Costco holds a member fundraising drive each May for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, among other community initiatives.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more, visit costco.com/new-opening-noblesville.html.