Carmel community events – December 2023

Santa Soiree – Clay Terrace will host the Santa Soiree from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 along Clay Terrace Boulevard. The event for guests of all ages includes live music, a giant snow globe, Santa’s arrival at 4 p.m., carriage rides and a Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at clayterrace.com/events/santa-soiree.

Holiday in the Arts District – Holiday in the Arts District is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 in the south parking lot of the Indiana Design Center, 200 S. Range Line Rd. The event includes opportunities to see reindeer, listen to carolers, visit with Santa and more. Learn more at HolidaysInCarmel.com.

Bicentennial Bash – The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission will host the free Bicentennial Bash from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 to round out a year of celebrating the county’s 200th anniversary. The free, open house event is family-friendly and designed to celebrate all that Hamilton County has to offer. It will include free food, live music, a short film commemorating the year, an art show, displays and more. The bash will be at Ivy Tech Hamilton County, 300 N. 17th St. in Noblesville. Learn more at hamcoturns200.com/events.

State of the City address – Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will present his final State of the City address at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green. Tickets for the event, which is presented by OneZone, are $40 and may be purchased at thecenterpresents.org/tickets-events/events/2324/rental/state-of-the-city.

Meet Me On Main – Restaurants and shops in Carmel’s Arts & Design District will stay open until 8 p.m. Dec. 9 for the monthly Meet Me on Main. The event will also offer a hands-on public art project and an opportunity to win a $100 gift card.

Holiday PorchFest – Holiday PorchFest is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 in Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd. Attendees can listen to live, holiday-themed music from a variety of local artists. Learn more at CarmelPorchfest.org.

Donut 5K – The 17th annual Donut 5K Holiday Run & Walk will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 23 at the Carmel Racquet Club, 225 E. Carmel Dr. Participants can enjoy donuts along the course and at the finish line. A post-race party will be held at the Carmel Racquet Club. Learn more and register at Donut5Krun.com.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt – The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is open through Dec. 24 at Carter Green, 1 Carter Green. General market hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Learn more at CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.