Indie Coffee Roasters set to open Nov. 28 in Carmel’s North End development

By Jennifer A. Haire

For Kevin and Diane McAndrews, husband and wife owners of Indie Coffee Roasters, coffee and community go together. The local, independent coffee shop has been a staple in the Carmel community since 2018, when it opened its first shop on Main Street.

On Nov. 28, Indie Coffee Roasters will open its second Carmel store at 525 North End Dr., Suite 120, in the new North End development. It will be in the same building as Le Petit Gateau bakery and the apartment community leasing office.

“The retail spaces are designed to encourage patrons to engage with one another, fostering a sense of community and belonging,” Diane McAndrews said.

The menu will have new drink options such as Worka Sakaro Ethiopia and the Winter signature “Festivus Holiday Blend.” Merchandise for sale includes tumblers, ceramic mugs, T-shirts and beanies.

When deciding whether to open a new shop, the McAndrews’ evaluate the longevity of the space and whether there is a need in the community. They move forward when an expansion is in the best interest of the business and the customers, Diane McAndrews said. She hopes the North End space will entice ICR regulars and new customers.

“Our independence gives us the flexibility to make decisions that align with the unique needs and tastes of the community we serve,” Diane McAndrews said. “The community is the heart of our business.”

ICR, which employs 12 to 15 employees at each shop, opened its second location in West Lafayette. It is set to launch its fourth location in January 2024 in Noblesville at Federal Hill Commons. Having previously participated in the Noblesville farmers market, Diane said she and her team “look forward to being part of the community all year round.”

“Both North End and the Federal Hill locations have an exceptional opportunity that offers the chance to connect with residents and the surrounding community,” she said.

Indie Coffee Roasters participates in events throughout the county. On Dec. 7 it will host the “Winter Latte Throwdown” at the North End location, an event that will include a latte competition, food trucks and raffle prizes. Proceeds will go to Prevail, a local nonprofit that assists victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Learn more at indiecoffeeroasters.com.