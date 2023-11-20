Businesses awarded at Advancing Noblesville Awards

Several businesses and people were recognized Nov. 16 during the second Advancing Noblesville Awards ceremony at Harbor Trees Golf Course in Noblesville.

After nominations, the winners were chosen by the Advancing Noblesville Chamber Foundation, formed by Noblesville Chamber of Commerce members in fall 2020, according to the chamber. The foundation focuses on key areas facing the business community: education and workforce development; health and well-being; diversity, equity and inclusion; and economic and community development.

The foundation also funds post-secondary scholarships; workplace safety and advancement education; workforce reentry training; community education; and entrepreneur/small business start-up education and counseling, according to the chamber.

Nine awards were presented. Among the winners was Providence Home + Garden, which took home the Rising Star Award.

Providence Home + Garden is a home goods, cafe and garden center, said Madysn Stilwell, general manager in training.

“I think this is a really fast-paced work environment and industry that we work in,” Stilwell said. “And we work so hard every single day to try and build that sense of community, that it’s awesome to stop for a moment and be able to feel it and that’s definitely what winning that award was for us.”

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen presented the Mayor’s Award to Kelly McVey, founder and executive director of the Indiana Peony Festival.

“I just love our city so much and the people that are spearheading it right now,” McVey said. “So getting their support — and I guess not only getting their support, it’s like we’ve had their support from the very beginning — so to get then an award that they appreciate us as much as we appreciate them was so nice.”

McVey started the Peony Festival three years ago and said it has benefited sales for Noblesville businesses.

“It’s so amazing that we’re making such an impact (on the day of the Peony Festival) in our city, and so getting that award is just so nice to know that people know that the festival is working hard and making this an event not only a great event for the festival, but for our city overall,” McVey said.

The award winners were: