Hamilton Southeastern chief equity officer leaving for another district

Hamilton Southeastern Schools’ chief equity and inclusion officer will be leaving HSE for a similar position with Metropolitan School District of Washington Township.

According to a notice on the MSDWT website, Nakati Pettigrew will start her new job in January.

The Hamilton Southeastern Schools chief equity and inclusion officer position was created in 2018 and Pettigrew came to work at HSE in January 2021, according to the district’s website. In that position, she was to “lead the development of HSE Schools’ inclusive practices and fulfill the district’s commitment to recruiting, retaining and supporting a diverse staff and educating a diverse student body.”

She also provided professional development and training to help create an inclusive, supportive culture at the school district, according to the website.

A new, conservative Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees majority was elected in 2022. Pettigrew was among five HSE administrators whose two-year contracts were not renewed by the board in June.

The other four were Chief Financial Officer Katy Dowling; Chief Operating Officer Jimmie Lake; Matthew Kegley, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning; Kimberly Lippe, assistant superintendent of staff and student services; and Rosalie Nataki Pettigrew, chief equity and inclusion officer.

With Pettigrew’s departure, two of those remain without renewed contracts: Dowling and Lake.

Kegley was named interim superintendent in September when Superintendent Yvonne Stokes resigned, and Lippe has since left for a position with another district.