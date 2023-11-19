Group fitness studio combines ‘community’ and exercise

A new gym, Sweaty Butt Fitness, recently opened in Noblesville. Owner Denise Mirro wants to bring a feeling of community through fitness classes.

Sweaty Butt Fitness opened Aug. 1 at 14300 Mundy Dr. It offers classes in weightlifting, cardio, dance and yoga.

“You name it, we got it,” Mirro said. “So, you don’t have to join six gyms. We got everything under one roof.”

Each class is 30 minutes. The workouts are Tabata workouts, a blend of intense bursts for several seconds followed by a short break. Mirro said the exercise makes people work harder and burn more calories in a shorter amount of time.

“I (am) a mom, a busy mom, and don’t have time to stay in the gym all day,” Mirro said. “That’s what the majority of our people are today. Husband and wife both have to work today, they’re juggling a house, kids, dogs, family members, you name it.”

The workout room at the gym has blue lighting, Mirro said, which helps people working out not feel insecure about what they look like while exercising.

“Once they come in here, I find (that) they’re addicted,” Mirro said. “They love the community feel, they love the lighting in (the fitness room) because once my lighting goes down, the brain clicks, and you don’t feel like you’re (in) a spotlight.”

For more about classes and pricing, visit sweatybutts.com.