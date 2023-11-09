Creekside presents ‘Newsies Jr.’

Creekside Middle School eighth-grader Lily Bangert is embracing her role as Katherine in “Newsies Jr.”

“She is like a girl boss,” Bangert said of the spunky reporter.

Creekside Middle School’s production of “Newsies Jr,” is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17 and 2 p.m. Nov. 18.

Bangert had played a Brooklyn newsie in The Point Theater’s production last year.

“I didn’t tap dance last time, so that’s been a bit of a challenge,” Bangert said. “It’s trying to get the tap steps accurate because there is a difference between doing them and doing them well.”

Sixth-grader Dre Kubek plays Crutchy.

“I like how the character is very emotional,” Kubek said. “I think it’s fun to play. My sister, Grace, was in ‘Newsies’ (for The Point). I never experienced a musical before and I really wanted to do it.”

Eighth-grader Caleb Aft plays Jack Kelly, the leader of the newsboys.

“He’s very full of himself,” Aft said. “The challenge is (portraying) the confidence level. He’s fully confident in everything he does for almost the entire show. I like that he’s the leader of the newsies.”

This is the largest role Alf has had at Creekside, so he said learning all the lines has been a challenge.

Eighth-grader Jack McNally portrays Davey.

“My favorite part about Davey is it’s a serious role because every other role I’ve played has been the funnier, less serious character because that matches my personality more,” McNally said. “Dancing is probably my worst skill.”

Nicole Johnson, director of Creekside choirs, is directing. The creative team includes Greg Johnson, Donna Jacobi and Bernie Szuhaj.

“‘Newsies Jr.’ feels really relevant to them and it’s an opportunity for the kids to use their voice and create positive change,” Nicole Johnson said. “Because it’s based on factual events from 1899, it might feel like so far away. But the idea of kids using their voice for positive change is still relevant today. I love being able to watch them shine and work together in a collaborative way on something so beautiful.”

Tickets are $6. For more, visit creeksidetheater.ludus.com/.