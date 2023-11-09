Carmel Middle presents ‘Drowsy Chaperone’

Carmel Middle School choir director Trisha Scheidies wanted to try something different this year.

“The last two years we did musicals about kids being kids,” she said. “Now, we are doing one where kids are being adults.”

Carmel Middle School is presenting “The Drowsy Chaperone Jr.” at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

“It’s a hilarious story about a man who is obsessed and loves musicals,” Scheidies said. “He wants to share his favorite musical with the audience. So, the musical comes to life in his apartment. You get to hear about the story from his perspective. It talks about his struggles as well.”

Lexie Vahrenkamp plays the title role.

“I love how the show is set in the golden age of musicals,” Vahrenkamp said. “I’ve never done a show like this before and it’s a whole new perspective on what a musical can do for you. I learned a lot about musicals from this experience and how it can grow on you over time. As I got used to it, I figured it really has a lot to offer.”

Ben Howard plays the man in the chair, who serves as the narrator.

“I like that I get to interact with many characters and be able to see everything,” Howard said.

Drew Bayer plays Janet van de Graaff.

“It’s fun because she likes to show off,” Bayer said. “I have a song dedicated to showing off. She’s a fun character to play.”

Patrick LeVora plays Robert Martin.

“It’s definitely a fun role because it’s taught me some new skills, like tap dancing and roller skating,” LeVora said. “My favorite song is ‘Cold Feet,’ which is a tap number in the show, which I think will be an amazing number once the show is fully complete.”

Vahrenkamp, Howard, Bayer and LeVora are all eighth-graders.

Tickets are available at carmelms.booktix.net.