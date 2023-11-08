Current Publishing
OneZone OWN lunch speaker set

OneZone Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a special lunch for its OneZone Women’s Network, OWN, featuring speaker Rebecca Fleetwood Hession.

According to OneZone, Fleetwood Hession has nearly three decades of experience, a $35 million sales-track record, a popular TEDx talk, inclusion in a best-selling business book and 15 years in the esteemed President’s Club at FranklinCovey.

“She’s also navigated divorce, co-parenting, raising a couple of amazing humans, including one with ADHD, and launching a business,” the announcement stated.

Through her presentation, Fleetwood Hession invites women to navigate uncertainty, be “intensely self-aware,” be unapologetic of their talents and be committed to connect and serve.

“Come learn the measure of thriving for your career and your company, and how to set up yourself and your company to get better results and feel better about those results,” the announcement stated. “You can have both meaning and money; purpose and prosperity.”

The event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at Chatham Hills, 1100 Chatham Hills Blvd. in Westfield. For more, visit onezonechamber.com.

The mission of the OneZone Women’s Network is to create an environment that empowers all women to achieve personal and professional success, according to the chamber’s website. Opportunities through OWN include speakers, mentoring, volunteering, networking and resources.

Through those opportunities, OWN’s goals are to help its members grow, inspire them, help develop relationships and give back to make a difference; and include all women “from every age and season of life.”


