Volunteers plant trees at Heritage Park

By Cassie King

Four Boy Scouts representing three families were among the volunteers who helped plant more than 100 trees Nov. 4 at Heritage Park in Fishers.

Boy Scout Pack 110, led by Desiree Friedman, participated in a program led by the City of Fishers and Duke Energy Foundation to plant trees in the community in honor of the Hamilton County Bicentennial and Allisonville Road Corridor Revitalization project.

Friedman said the tree-planting event was a good project for the Scouts.

“I get emails regularly from the City of Fishers with volunteer opportunities,” Friedman said. “Our den is working on earning their community service badge, and this was a great opportunity to do community service while earning their badge.”

Pack 110 has 60 Scouts. Friedman said.

“We usually volunteer for these events as a family, but anytime I can find an opportunity for our den, I take it,” she said.

Duke Energy Foundation donated $20,000 to the City of Fishers to purchase 200 native trees to help grow the tree canopy at Heritage Park at White River off Eller Road and 106th Street, as well as the Allisonville Road corridor.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar kicked off the initiative during a tree-planting ceremony Nov. 2 at 7450 Fishers Station.

Besides the trees at Heritage Park, 85 trees will be planted along the Allisonville Road corridor from 106th Street to 126th Street to provide more green space. That event was set for Nov. 9 at businesses along that stretch of road.

Fadness announced this past spring that the City of Fishers was committed to reinvesting in a long-term green space initiative to encourage new development along the corridor and make road and walkability improvements.