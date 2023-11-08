Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team repeats as champs

The Hamilton Southeastern High School girls volleyball team proved it measured up to every challenge.

The Class 4A No. 1 Royals not only defended their state title but did it in dominating fashion. Hamilton Southeastern defeated No. 5 Castle in four sets, 25-18, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15 Nov. 4 in the IHSAA Class 4A state championship final at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena in Muncie.

Hamilton Southeastern finished 33-0, dropping only five sets all season.

“It is incredibly special,” Royals coach Jason Young said. “We had a target on us all year, and to stay focused, stay healthy and stay on task is so impressive. I think the expectations that were set were mainly outside of our circle. The last two seasons we never discussed winning a state championship or even going unbeaten. Our mission was simple — have fun, be a great teammate and to enjoy the journey, not the destination.”

When the Royals dropped the second set against Castle, the team bounced back quickly.

“We set the toughest schedule in the state on purpose,” Young said. “We talked about being aggressive with our serve, taking them out of (their) system and staying patient. At no point were we nervous or panicked. We knew we just needed to continue to do what we had done all season. Ultimately, we knew teams were capable of taking a set, maybe even two, off of us. We believed if we stayed the course they would not be able to take three off of us.”

Young said the seniors had a great impact, winning the school’s first two state titles in volleyball.

“They created a culture of team first,” Young said. “They sacrificed awards and records and personal glory in order to win together. It was never, ‘What about me?’ It was always (about the) team. If you watched the match, when one player struggled, her teammates immediately came to pick them up. When a player did something great, they were celebrated by the entire team. Amazing things can be accomplished in a community where we put the needs of the group ahead of only what we need. This magical group of seniors lived that, and look at all they accomplished.”

Besides the two state titles, the team won 67 straight matches. HSE lost its 2022 season opener to McCutcheon and then won its final 34 matches.

Five of the seven seniors are headed to play for NCAA Division I schools: outside hitter Lauren Harden, University of Florida; middle hitter Breonna Goss, Duke University; setter Macy Hinhsaw, Santa Clara University; Sophie Ledbetter, Ball State University; and middle hitter Tiffany Snook, University of Memphis. Senior defensive specialist Madison Schicker will play for Hanover College, a Division III school. The seventh senior is outside hitter Madison Evett.

Two juniors have committed to Division I programs. Outside hitter Lindsey Mangelson has committed to Mississippi State University and setter Ava Hunter to Loyola University Chicago. Junior defensive specialist Kaylyn Christy has committed to Division II Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Harden led the Royals with 371 kills, followed by Mangelson with 356 kills. Mangelson had a team-high 17 kills in the championship match.

“That team-first approach and community that has been built is the way to continue to win in the future,” Young said. “They also know how special the Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers community is when kids do amazing things.”