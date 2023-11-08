Zionsville Town Council approves traffic code amendment, adopts road impact fee

The Zionsville Town Council met Nov. 6 to discuss amending the town’s traffic code and adopted a road impact fee and approved an American Rescue Plan Act plan.

Several ordinances were introduced upon first reading and will be further discussed at the 7 a.m. meeting on Nov. 20.

What happened: The town council unanimously approved the amendment of the Town of Zionsville’s traffic code.

What it means: The ordinance amends Schedule II, Title VII, Chapter 75 of the traffic code to establish a 30-foot no-parking zone in all directions from the mid-block crosswalk for the Big-4 Rail Trail at Lemberger Drive and Vonterra subdivision that was approved at the Oct. 23 meeting.

What happened: The town council unanimously approved adopting a road impact fee.

What it means: The ordinance updates the road impact fee put in place in 2007. The town council and plan commission have already adopted a zone improvement plan into the comprehensive plan. According to Director of Public Works Lance Lantz, the updates to the road impact fee will confirm and reaffirm processes in place. The update will increase the per-trip fee from $106 to $278.35.

What’s next: The ordinance will go into effect in six months.

What happened: The town council unanimously approved the American Rescue Plan Act plan.

What it means: Councilmember Josh Garett and Town Council Attorney Heather Harris presented an ordinance to approve the American Rescue Plan Act plan as amended. The council voted 4-0 to amend the ordinance at the Oct. 23 meeting. According to ordinance No. 2023-24, the Town of Zionsville and town council want to fund several priority expenditures for the town with this third amendment to the town’s ARPA plan. The ordinance states that the council determined it will be of public utility and benefit and in the best interests of the town to proceed with the projects.