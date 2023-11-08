Hamilton County Tourism president and CEO presented award

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented the Visit Indiana Leadership Award on Oct. 30 to Brenda Myers, president and CEO of Hamilton County Tourism in Noblesville.

Myers initiated Hamilton County Tourism’s first tourism product development grant and technical assistance program and spent time assisting other DMO leaders to develop data and research programs, according to Visit Indiana. She also provided communication and research support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tourism in Indiana has come so far in the almost 40 years since I first joined the industry,” Myers stated. “The industry team is really a family, and like healthy families, we support each other. As a result, there has been such growth. It has been rewarding to be a part of it.”

Myers was a founding leader of the White River Vision Plan, which promotes river health and responsible development. She has served in several positions during her 30-year career, including marketing director at Conner Prairie in Fishers.

“The Hamilton County Tourism team is thrilled to celebrate President and CEO Brenda Myers as the recipient of this year’s Visit Indiana Leadership Award,” Communications Manager Gabby Blauert said on behalf of the team. “This award is a symbol of the remarkable achievements Brenda has made for our community and beyond. Her commitment to promoting our state’s unique attractions, community investments and experiences is truly an inspiration to us all.”

Myers is slated to retire in 2024 but leaves behind the Business of Entertainment, Sport and Tourism legacy grant.