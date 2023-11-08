Carmel parks to present America Recycles Day event at Meadowlark Park

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is promoting recycling awareness with the return of an annual community cleanup event.

From 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 15, America Recycles Day, volunteers are invited to Meadowlark Park, 450 Meadow Lane in Carmel, to learn about the importance of recycling and help clean up the park and greenway.

A 2018 report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that the nation generated 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste in a year. Of that total, 69 million tons were recycled and 25 million were composted.

The U.S. is the world leader in generating municipal solid waste, and the America Recycles Day aims to decrease the amount of material sent to landfills.

Michael Allen, CCPR director of parks and natural resources, said responsible recycling practices help decrease the ecological footprint.

“We need to reduce the amount of waste we’re putting into the stream,” Allen said. “When it comes to recycling, know what your collection agency can and cannot handle.”

Allen said although many people practice recycling, many items found in park recycling bins can’t be recycled. At the Nov. 15 event, park leaders will show participants how to identify recyclable products and give tips on reuse.

America Recycles Day with CCPR is free and open to all ages. Volunteers younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Online registration for the event is open through Nov. 12; however, anyone interested in attending after that date may email the CCPR volunteer team at volunt[email protected] to inquire about remaining availability.

Register at carmelclayparks.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/carmelclayparks/projectList.jsp.