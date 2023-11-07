Hamilton Southeastern Schools referendum approved; Republicans dominate Fishers council election

Hamilton Southeastern Schools’ operating referendum was overwhelmingly approved on Nov. 7, with 70 percent of voters supporting the new rate of up to .1995 cents per $100 assessed value.

The referendum replaces one that was approved in 2016 that expires at the end of this year. Through the 2016 referendum, property owners have paid .2275 cents per $100 assessed value.

HSE Board of Trustees President Dawn Lang said she was thrilled that the referendum passed, especially by such a wide margin.

“We could not be happier for the turnout,” she said soon after the final results were announced. “We had such strong support, not only from the community but our volunteers. We couldn’t have done it without everyone’s effort.”

Lang said those supporters include individual educators, elected officials and the teachers’ union.

“This is certainly an issue that everyone rallied around,” she said. “And it was a nonpartisan issue. We are so thrilled and so proud of our community for coming together on this effort.”

Earlier in the day, Fishers residents Madeline McCall and her mother, Charlotte McCall, were casting their votes at Delaware Township Community Center. They told Current reporter Edward Redd that they were strong supporters of the school-funding referendum.

“Our teachers aren’t really being supported,” Madeline McCall said. “Growth on that side of the world is important to me.”

Fishers City Council

For the most part, Republicans swept the Fishers City Council races, according to the final unofficial results from Election Day. For the three at-large seats, incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Vare lost her bid for reelection, edged out by newcomer Tiffanie Ditlevson, a Republican. The other at-large incumbents, Republicans Cecelia Coble and Todd Zimmerman, retained their seats.

Another incumbent Democrat, Crystal Neumann, also lost narrowly to Republican challenger John Delucia for the North Central District seat.

The only other incumbent who lost a bid for reelection was Republican David Giffel, who final election results show is a little more than a point behind Democrat challenger Bill Stuart.

A complete breakdown in voting can be found here.

Current reporter Edward Redd contributed to this news report.