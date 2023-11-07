2023 Carmel General Election results

This page will be updated as results become available. Updated at 7:49 p.m.
|Number of Precincts reporting 118/208
|✔️
|PARTY
|VOTES
|MAYOR OF CARMEL
|Sue Finkam
|R
|9,311
|Miles Nelson
|D
|7,886
|Write in
|168
|TOTAL VOTES
|17,365
|CARMEL CITY CLERK
|Jacob W. Quinn
|R
|11,647
|TOTAL VOTES
|11,647
|CARMEL CITY COURT JUDGE
|Brian G. Poindexter
|R
|11,621
|TOTAL VOTES
|11,621
|CARMEL CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE vote for three
|Matthew J. Snyder
|R
|8,668
|Rich Taylor
|R
|8,591
|Jeff Worrell
|R
|9,955
|Sara Draper
|D
|8,022
|Jake Madore
|D
|7,306
|TOTAL VOTES
|42,542
|CARMEL CITY COUNCIL NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT
|Teresa Ayers
|R
|1,150
|Courtney Culver
|D
|1,079
|TOTAL VOTES
|2,229
|CARMEL CITY COUNCIL NORTHEAST DISTRICT
|Shannon Minnaar
|R
|2,856
|TOTAL VOTES
|2,856
|CARMEL CITY COUNCIL NORTHWEST DISTRICT
|Ryan Locke
|R
|1,276
|Melanie Brown
|D
|1,199
|TOTAL VOTES
|2,475
|CARMEL CITY COUNCIL SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT (DEMOCRAT)
|Anthony (Tony) Green
|R
|1,039
|Jessica Irvine
|D
|1,025
|TOTAL VOTES
|2,064
|CARMEL CITY COUNCIL SOUTHEAST DISTRICT (REPUBLICAN)
|Adam Aasen
|R
|1,875
|Jeremy Eltz
|D
|1,437
|TOTAL VOTES
|3,312
|CARMEL CITY COUNCIL WEST DISTRICT
|Loren Matthes
|R
|1,455
|Anita Joshi
|D
|1,841
|TOTAL VOTES
|3,296
|PUBLIC QUESTION
|Shall Carmel Clay Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of retaining and attracting teachers, educational staff, and other support staff and fund educationally related programs at the current maximum referendum tax rate of $0.19 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2017 and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 28.3% and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 28.3%
|YES
|11,571
|NO
|4,306
|TOTAL VOTES
|15,877