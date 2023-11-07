Current Publishing
2023 Carmel General Election results

This page will be updated as results become available. Updated at 7:49 p.m. 

Number of Precincts reporting 118/208
✔️ PARTY VOTES
MAYOR OF CARMEL
Sue Finkam R 9,311
Miles Nelson D 7,886
Write in 168
TOTAL VOTES 17,365
CARMEL CITY CLERK
Jacob W. Quinn R 11,647
TOTAL VOTES 11,647
CARMEL CITY COURT JUDGE
Brian G. Poindexter R 11,621
TOTAL VOTES 11,621
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE vote for three
Matthew J. Snyder R 8,668
Rich Taylor R 8,591
Jeff Worrell R 9,955
Sara Draper D 8,022
Jake Madore D 7,306
TOTAL VOTES 42,542
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT
Teresa Ayers R 1,150
Courtney Culver D 1,079
TOTAL VOTES 2,229
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL NORTHEAST DISTRICT
Shannon Minnaar R 2,856
TOTAL VOTES 2,856
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL NORTHWEST DISTRICT
Ryan Locke R 1,276
Melanie Brown D 1,199
TOTAL VOTES 2,475
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT (DEMOCRAT)
Anthony (Tony) Green R 1,039
Jessica Irvine D 1,025
TOTAL VOTES 2,064
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL SOUTHEAST DISTRICT (REPUBLICAN)
Adam Aasen R 1,875
Jeremy Eltz D 1,437
TOTAL VOTES 3,312
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL WEST DISTRICT
Loren Matthes R 1,455
Anita Joshi D 1,841
TOTAL VOTES 3,296
PUBLIC QUESTION
Shall Carmel Clay Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of retaining and attracting teachers, educational staff, and other support staff and fund educationally related programs at the current maximum referendum tax rate of $0.19 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2017 and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 28.3% and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 28.3%
YES 11,571
NO 4,306
TOTAL VOTES 15,877


