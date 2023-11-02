Everwise, formerly TCU, opens new branch in Westfield

Everwise Credit Union held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 26 for its newest branch at 45 W. Tournament Trail.

Part of the Spring Mill Centre complex that is under development at the corner of Spring Mill Road and Ind. 32, the branch is the first to be built and opened since the institution’s name change in June 2023.

Indiana’s largest credit union with more than 300,000 members, Everwise has served Indiana educators since the 1930s as Teachers Credit Union.

“We’re the same people, the same 90-year-old credit union,” said Nicole Alcorn, Everwise senior vice president and chief member experience officer.

Each of the more than 50 branches throughout Indiana and southwest Michigan have been rebranded. Rather than reflecting an ownership change, the new name was chosen to better reflect the organization’s mission to grow beyond its educational roots and serve the entire community, according to the company.

“‘Can I bank with you?’ That’s a question we would get a lot,” Area Manager Adam Young said. “A name change made sense to let the public know they can bank with us as well.”

Branch Manager Cole Mitchell moved with his team from the former location just a couple of miles east on Ind. 32. The new branch offers new services, such as a self-service change machine and interactive teller machines, similar to ATMS that offer a virtual version of in-person banking.

““We’re excited to be able to serve our members better,” Mitchell said.

In honor of the grand opening, Mitchell presented the Westfield Education Foundation with a check for $1,000. According to WEF Director Ashley Knott, Everwise partners with WEF to recognize Westfield Washington Schools staff through quarterly Rock Strong Awards.

“I think this new location is going to get us even more involved in the community,” Alcorn said.

For more, visit everwisecu.com.