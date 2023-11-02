Zionsville Community High School student named scholarship semifinalist

Zionsville Community High School senior Marissa Roundtree was recently named a semifinalist for the 2024 Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

Candy Hays, the executive administrative assistant at ZCHS, said semifinalists were chosen from a pool of more than 103,800 candidates nationwide based on academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated through school and community activities.

In October, Roundtree was also named one of five ZCHS students who are finalists for the Lilly Endowment Scholarship.

“To prepare to apply for scholarships, I took a lot back at all the activities I did in high school and the community service I have participated in,” Roundtree said. “I chose to apply because I hope to be able to gather enough funds for my college education.”

As of now, Roundtree said she does not have a dream college but wants to enroll somewhere where she can study medicine, global medicine and international affairs.

According to the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, semifinalists are submitting semifinalist applications to be reviewed by the program’s reading committee. After the review, 250 will become regional finalists, with 150 becoming Coca-Cola Scholars and receiving a $20,000 college scholarship.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the foundation.

Roundtree is involved in multiple clubs and organizations at school and in the community. She established a climate club with friends at ZCHS and is also involved with climate advocacy through the Stanford University Pathways Climate Fellowship.

“In addition to climate advocacy, I am also involved with different multicultural groups at the high school because diversity is important to me,” Roundtree said. “I am a biracial student attending a predominantly white high school. I am a member of the Black Student Union and the Asian Association.”

Through contributing and getting involved with the community, Roundtree said she has grown and expanded her perspective.

“Talking not just with students about climate change and multicultural issues, but also with my community members, I have built leadership skills and learned the value of teamwork,” Roundtree said. “I have met a lot of mentors that I still value today.”