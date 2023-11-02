Carmel Orthodontics celebrates 50 years

By Tirzah Rowland

What started as a small orthodontics practice in 1972 has grown to 23 employees that sees up to 1,400 new patients each year between Carmel Orthodontics’ two locations.

The business was founded by Dr. John Barbour in a second-floor office at the corner of Keystone Parkway and 116th Street.

“When Dr. Barbour was looking for a place to start his practice, he noted that the Carmel area was one of the fastest-growing communities in the state. That turned out to be very true then and today,” said Dr. Ron Miller, a partner at Carmel Orthodontics.

A 50th anniversary open house was held Sept. 21 at the Carmel office at 715 W. Carmel Drive in Carmel. Approximately 150 guests, and the founder, attended.

“We were so thankful that Dr. Barbour was able to join us, as well as several of his retired colleagues who worked with us for years in taking care of our patients’ dental needs,” Miller said.

Miller joined the practice in 1995, and a year later the doctors adopted the name Carmel Orthodontics.

“In the mid-1980s Dr. Barbour built the professional building, often referred to as the pagoda, at the corner of 116th and Century Drive near Merchants Square and moved the practice there,” Miller said.

When the practice needed more space, the partners built the Carmel Drive Professional building and moved there in 2008. Barbour retired two years later.

Dr. Sarah Baxter joined the practice in 2018 as an associate and became a full partner in 2021. They opened a second location, Stonegate Orthodontics in Zionsville, in 2018.

Both Miller and Baxter want to continue the legacy of Barbour.

“I could not have asked for a better mentor and partner than Dr. Barbour,” Miller said. “We have always been about doing what is best for the patient and treating everyone with kindness and integrity. We have tried very hard over the years to put our faith in God at the forefront of all we do.”

Baxter cited the culture of the office as the reason she joined the practice.

“It is evident that Dr. Barbour and Dr. Miller are truly good people who created an environment of camaraderie, respect and excellence from the beginning,” Baxter said.

Patient care has always been a priority for Carmel Orthodontics, and the doctors strive to keep ahead of the curve with technology. Starting with computer charting and scheduling, x-rays and digital scanning to 3D treatment planning, “we were early participants in the digital world of orthodontics,” Miller said.

“The changes have been significant over the past 50 years. The digital world has transformed how we move teeth. We treat more patients today with Invisalign than we do with braces,” Miller said.

“We are committed to excellence, both in clinical care and customer service, and our goal is to continue the legacy of Carmel Orthodontics into the next 50 years,” Baxter said.

For more information or to schedule a free initial consultation, visit carmelorthodontics.com.