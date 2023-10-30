Snapshot: Westfield Welcome’s Pumpkin Funktion draws a crowd

Westfield Welcome’s second Pumpkin Funktion drew crowds of all ages to Grand Junction Plaza with pumpkin-themed games, fortune-telling and a Funky Fun House.

Among various entertainers, “Pumpkin Lee” Saberson demonstrated his pumpkin-carving prowess. The Carmel resident began carving pumpkins more than 30 years ago in Whitefish Bay, near Milwaukee, Wis. Now each year, in addition to returning to Whitefish Bay for what has come to be called the Great Pumpkin Festival, Saberson attends fall events throughout central Indiana to share his love for carving. From “Mr. Happy” to the “Diva,” Saberson designs all his own creations, most of which include spray paint so that they are visible night and day.