City of Noblesville departments receive Stop the Bleed kits

Four departments in the City of Noblesville recently received Stop the Bleed Kits, purchased through a grant from the Hamilton County Health Department.

The parks department, street department, planning department and the wastewater treatment plant received kits, along with training on how to use them. James Ginder, health education specialist for the HCHD, said the city wanted to provide kits for employees who work in the community.

The Noblesville Fire Department already have Stop the Bleed kits.

Funding for the kits was provided through a Public Health Emergency Preparedness Grant, according to Christian Walker, the city’s public health preparedness coordinator. He said the grant is used for a range of items to help prepare the public for emergencies.

“We are starting to see more and more active assailants occurring around the country, as well as other events that result in traumatic injury,” Walker said. “And this is an opportunity for us to pre-position and empower our residents, our members of our government agencies and things like that to be responders even before the first responders get there to help save lives and prevent further injury.”

Ginder said the training focuses on assessing a person who is bleeding, determining the type of bleeding and deciding whether to use direct pressure, wound packing or a tourniquet. The training also covers how to make a tourniquet out of available resources if one isn’t available, among other emergency scenarios.

Stop the Bleed classes are presented by the Hamilton County Health Department and are free to attend. Ginder said another class will be offered in November at an undetermined date.

“I just think this is a really important class that everybody should take,” Ginder said, “because you’ve heard me say this a lot, you just never know when you’re going to need it, just like CPR. I would hate to be in that situation and not know what to do and watch somebody bleed out.”