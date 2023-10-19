Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel add’s Rueil-Malmaison as 6th sister city

Carmel add’s Rueil-Malmaison as 6th sister city

0
By on Carmel Community

Carmel added Rueil-Malmaison, France, as a sister city Oct. 18 when the mayors of both cities signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize the partnership.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard and Rueil-Malmamison Mayor Patrick Ollier sign a document to formalize the sister city partnership. (Photo courtesy of the City of Carmel)

During a visit to France, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard and Rueil-Malmamison Mayor Patrick Ollier met to discuss how the two municipalities can work together.

“We are very excited to welcome Rueil-Malmaison, France as Carmel’s sixth sister city, and we are looking forward to developing better relationships with its people and learning more about its history and culture,” Brainard said.

Rueil-Malmaison is a western suburb of Paris and is home to nearly 80,000 residents. It is known for the Château de Malmaison, the home of Napoleon Bonaparte’s first wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais.

Carmel’s other Sister Cities are Jelgava, Latvia; Cortona, Italy; Kawachinagano, Osaka, Japan; Xiangyang, Hubei, China; and Visakhapatnam, India.

Carmel residents interested in becoming part of the French sister city committee may email Sharon Kibbe at [email protected].

 


More Headlines

Stoller seeks reelection to Fishers City Council North West District seat Athlete of the week: Bloodlines, work ethic help Carmel High School senior volleyball player achieve success Carmel City Council approves 2024 budget, tax rate cap Siblings share musical moments at Beef & Boards Farmer’s daughters: Sisters’ annual reunion coincides with music festival  Crowning achievement: Health challenges don’t stop Carmel woman from chasing, reaching her dreams 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact