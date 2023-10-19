Carmel add’s Rueil-Malmaison as 6th sister city

Carmel added Rueil-Malmaison, France, as a sister city Oct. 18 when the mayors of both cities signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize the partnership.

During a visit to France, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard and Rueil-Malmamison Mayor Patrick Ollier met to discuss how the two municipalities can work together.

“We are very excited to welcome Rueil-Malmaison, France as Carmel’s sixth sister city, and we are looking forward to developing better relationships with its people and learning more about its history and culture,” Brainard said.

Rueil-Malmaison is a western suburb of Paris and is home to nearly 80,000 residents. It is known for the Château de Malmaison, the home of Napoleon Bonaparte’s first wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais.

Carmel’s other Sister Cities are Jelgava, Latvia; Cortona, Italy; Kawachinagano, Osaka, Japan; Xiangyang, Hubei, China; and Visakhapatnam, India.

Carmel residents interested in becoming part of the French sister city committee may email Sharon Kibbe at [email protected].