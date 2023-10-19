Lawrence council approves 2024 budget

The City of Lawrence Common Council voted unanimously Oct. 18 to approve the 2024 City of Lawrence budget, which totals about $55 million. The budget, which had to be approved by Nov. 1, includes 3 percent raises for city employees and an estimated maximum property tax rate of .8778 cents per $100 assessed value.

The vote followed a recommendation of approval by the council’s Finance Committee, which met for a final review of the budget about an hour before the full council meeting.

Expenditures listed in the budget include $27.4 million for the city’s general fund, nearly $4 million for highways, about $2.2 million for storm sewers and about $1 million for local road and street maintenance. Other funds include bonds, police pension, fire building debt, parks and recreation and capital development, according to the ordinance.

About 43 percent of the city’s revenue comes from property taxes. The next-largest revenue source is income taxes, which account for about 18 percent, followed by various fees and charges for services.

During the Finance Committee meeting, Chief of Staff Cori Korn gave a brief overview of the budget, noting that nearly 80 percent of the city’s expenses goes toward public safety. Other expenses include trash collection, parks, public works, the mayor’s office, the council and the clerk.

The committee also reviewed other budget-related items and recommended approval to the full council. Those include:

Ordinance 10, establishing salary ranges for appointed officers and employees.

Ordinance 11, establishing salary ranges for fire and police department personnel.

Resolution 12, authorizing the transfer of appropriations between budget classifications, which in part allows the streets department to purchase a new salt and plow truck, which also can be used as a dump truck during warmer weather.

Ordinance 12, establishing compensation for elected officials. According to the ordinance, the mayor would be paid $99,750 in 2024, the city clerk would receive $78,856 and council members would be paid $16,275 each, except for the council president ($18,375) and vice president ($17,325).

The full council approved all the recommended ordinances except Ordinance 12, related to the salaries of elected officials, which Council President Tyrrell Giles postponed until the next meeting.

The council’s November meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.