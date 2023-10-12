Zionsville residents receive significant award

On Oct. 5, Zionsville residents Jim and Nancy Carpenter were presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office. According to the Town of Zionsville, this award is the highest honor that the governor of Indiana bestows.

The Carpenters are the founders and owners of Wild Birds Unlimited and Zionsville’s Carpenter Nature Preserve. The award was presented at the dedication ceremony for Carpenter Nature Preserve.

Zionsville and Boone County officials, organizations and citizens joined together for a dedication ceremony at Carpenter Nature Preserve. Zionsville Parks and Recreation added 215 acres to their parks system with the town’s acquisition of the land at the southwest corner of South Michigan Road and State Road 32.

According to the Town of Zionsville, the purchase will be Union Township’s first park, Boone County’s largest nature preserve and a future regional destination for visitors to experience the wonders of nature.

The Carpenters purchased the property in 2021 for $5.5 million to preserve the land for future generations.

“When we were invited out to the property by Mayor Emily Styron, we knew what would likely happen to it in the years to come for development,” Nancy Carpenter said. “We couldn’t let that happen. You cannot find anything like this in central Indiana that will ever be available again.”

The first phase of the preserve is estimated to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026 with trails, parking and restrooms. Plans call for a nature center and a small mixed-used space for weddings or dining.

“I am extremely grateful to Parks Superintendent Jarod Logsdon and our entire Parks and Recreation team for the work they put into the grant process and into this remarkable preserve,” said Mayor Emily Styron. “I want to recognize and thank the Carpenters. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible. This is a legacy project for our current and future generations.”