Schaibley to retire from state legislature at end of term 

State Rep. Donna Schaibley announced Oct. 12 that she will retire from the legislature when her term ends in 2024.

The Republican from Carmel represents District 24, which includes parts of Hamilton and Boone counties.

“My service in the General Assembly has truly been a privilege, and I want to thank my constituents for giving me the opportunity to represent them,” Schaibley stated. “During my time in the legislature, we’ve made strong progress in lowering the cost of health care for employers and patients, as well as infusing much-needed transparency and accountability in the health care marketplace. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of House District 24 through the end of my term.”

Schaibley, vice chair of the House Public Health Committee, joined the legislature in 2014. She recently authored House Enrolled Act 1004, which aims to improve health care price transparency and lower costs, and in 2020 she wrote legislation creating the All Payer Claims Database. Her legislation she authored aimed to increase protection for rape victims.

Schaibley and her husband, John, live in Carmel. They have two adult children and three grandchildren. She is a graduate of Purdue University.