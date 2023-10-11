Westfield High School football players lend a helping hand in the community

On Sept. 30, players from the Westfield High School football team could be seen making their way west on Union Street carrying rakes, leaf blowers and plastic bags. In what has become an annual tradition, the team partnered with the Wellbeing Coalition of Westfield to provide neighborhood cleanup.

“It’s an opportunity to serve the community and expect nothing in return,” said Jake Gilbert, WHS head football coach. “We are here to love on the community and to do whatever needs to be done, no matter how big or small.”

Upon converging in North Glen Village, just on the other side of Highway 31 from the high school, the players divided themselves into 10 groups. Each group was then assigned around 30 lots for which to provide cleanup.

Around 10 adults from ONE Church, located at 18515 N. Union St., volunteered to help oversee the students, and Spanish speakers were available to translate if needed.

According to Gabriela Leon, community manager at North Glen Village, residents asked for help with raking leaves, removing fallen branches and carrying heavy items to the dumpsters. Players also focused on clearing leaves from sewer grates so that water won’t back up. Some even mowed lawns.

“Quite a lot of residents were appreciative of what was going on,” said Karla Perez, sales and leasing agent at North Glen Village.

Players also handed out “blessing bags” that had been assembled by local volunteers with Blessing Bag Brigade of Indiana, a nonprofit that assembles hygiene kits for those in need.

“It was inspiring to see what the football team could do for our community when we all came together,” said freshman cornerback Robbie Brandenburg.

Librarians parked the Westfield Washington Library Outreach Vehicle near the club house.

“We have movies and books in Spanish and English for all levels from those who can’t read to those who can no longer read the fine print,” said Sarah Welch, library assistant and outreach vehicle coordinator.

Representatives from Prevail, Inc., an organization that serves victims of crime and abuse, were on site to answer questions and provide a listening ear for any residents needing support.