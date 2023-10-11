Fall Autumn Alley Art Market set downtown

Two years ago, Emilia Seabourne, founder and producer of the Autumn Alley Art Market, wanted to create opportunities for small-scale creatives in the Noblesville area. That’s why she created an art market for painters, authors, candle makers, crochet artists, metal workers, performers and other artists to showcase their skills in alleys in downtown Noblesville.

The Autumn Alley Art Market is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 in the north, south and east alleys of the downtown Noblesville square. From 7 to 9 p.m. the market will have haunted hours with actors dressed in witch costumes with cauldrons. Families and children are welcome to attend the earlier hours of the event, which will be family friendly.

When the market was created two years ago, it involved only 18 artists and was supposed to be presented once a year, according to Seabourne. But the event grew to the point where markets are now presented in the fall, winter and spring.

Fifty artists are expected to attend the Oct. 21 market, with 22 on a waitlist.

The market will feature businesses and artists, including Iriemani Screen Printer; Ginger Root Plant Co.; David Sendelweck, an acrylic painter; Kimberly’s Treasure Shop, which sells stained glass pieces; and Susanna Rose, a local artist.

The market will display services and products from a wide range of artists, Seabourne said. Artists selling their products or services and might also accept commissions for bigger projects, Seabourne said.

“There’s so many incredible artists and creatives that helped shape me when I moved here,” Seabourne said. “With all the growth and the progress, I wanted to make sure that that didn’t get lost, that the neighborhood’s still got to be present because this neighborhood is so cool. I’ve lived all over the U.S., and this is just the coolest place.”

Parking is available in the Levinson garage and Hamilton County garage.

For more, visit facebook.com/alleyartmarket/.