Massillamany Jeter & Carson LLP celebrate groundbreaking

By Cassie King

Once complete in late 2024, the new offices for Massillamany Jeter & Carson LLP will complete the oval of the downtown Fishers municipal plaza at 14 Municipal Drive.

The law firm’s partners, Mario Massillamany, Chris Jeter and Amy Carson, joined City of Fisher Mayor Scott Fadness, Ersal Ozdemir, CEO of the Keystone Group, and others for an Oct. 3 groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the firm’s new offices.

“(The new location) will afford us a better opportunity to be able to grow and expand without limitation,” Massillamany said. “We love that location so much — and we want to be in downtown Fishers.”

The development will result in a three-story building comprising 18,000 square feet with a rooftop patio and views of the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. The law offices will be housed on the upper level with leased space on the second and ground level. Greenfield Bank has agreed to lease the first level.

Massillamany said the firm’s partners hoped to expand and grow beyond their current 13 attorneys and seven staff members to 30-40 attorneys and 20 staff members. The practice has been serving the Fishers community for nine years.

“Fishers has been great for us with the growth and expansion,” Massillamany said.

In addition to the groundbreaking, MJC donated $12,000 to the Fishers Police Department for the purchase and training of its new K9, Archer, a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois. He and his handler, Officer Sam Ralph, are in training and will work in narcotics and apprehension by the end of October.

“We are community people, and we love serving our community,” Massillamany said.

MJC partnered with the Keystone Group to develop the site. The project is expected to be completed by late 2024.

Until then, Massillamany Jeter & Carson LLP will continue serving clients through its offices at 11650 Lantern Rd., Unit 204, in Fishers. The firm specializes in appeals, criminal defense, civil litigation, corporate law, education law, estate planning, family law, government services and personal injury. For more, visit mjcattorneys.com.