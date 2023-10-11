Get to know the Indianapolis City-County Council District 4 candidates

Two candidates are vying to represent District 4 on the Indianapolis City-County Council, serving residents of Geist, North Lawrence and Castleton.

On Nov. 7, voters in those areas will choose between Republican Natalie Goodwin and Democrat Nick Roberts.

Roberts is a fourth-generation Lawrence Township resident who said he grew up learning from his father, a disabled Army veteran, about the value of service and giving back to the community. Since then, he said he has been working hard for the community and has knocked on more than 10,000 doors in his campaign.

Goodwin was raised on the northeast side of Indianapolis and graduated from Lawrence North High School. She worked in sales, marketing and operations roles in Indianapolis, and later moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked for some of Indiana’s Congressional leaders. In 2021, Goodwin moved back to Indianapolis, where she now is the head of network and platform for Ivy Ventures. She and her husband, Nick, have three children.

What qualifies you to represent District 4 on the City-County Council?

Goodwin: I’m a working mom of three with over a decade of work experience in the private and public sectors. I know the challenges families face balancing a career with the responsibilities of paying a mortgage, property taxes, insurance, groceries, daycare, health care bills, etc. I also understand the challenges of running a business, supporting employees, making payroll and providing a stable living to support a family. As a mom who chose to raise her kids where I grew up, I can confidently say that no one cares more about the future and success of this city than I do.

Roberts: I currently work for the Lawrence Township Trustee’s Office as the director of community relations, and with it have been very involved with a lot of work in our community. Additionally, I serve on the Board of Ambassadors for the Greater Lawrence Chamber and also serve on a few committees for the Lawrence Township School Foundation. I am also involved with virtually every HOA in the district, am an extremely engaged volunteer and will be continuing all that work as councilor.

What are the three biggest issues you want to tackle first if elected?

Roberts: 1) Public safety: We need to ensure that our area remains safe, and that our city can do better to retain and recruit police officers. 2) Infrastructure: Our community has too many roads, like Sargent Road and Fall Creek Road, that need work. We also have countless sidewalks and neighborhood streets that are in need of repair. 3) Mental health: Mental health is an issue that greatly impacts many families, including my own. We need to focus on it and break the prison/mental health crisis cycle that has affected so many in our city.

Goodwin: 1) Public safety: I will address the shortage of 300 IMPD officers, and hold city leadership accountable to ensure that first responders have the support and resources they need to curb violence and illegal activity in Indianapolis. 2) Investing in infrastructure: I will work across the aisle to develop a plan that ensures Indianapolis is funding and meeting its annual obligations and investing in our neighborhoods. 3) Economic development: I’m committed to updating and streamlining the permitting, planning and zoning processes, investing in the Castleton Strategic Revitalization Plan, and fostering a competitive economic environment through tax and incentive structures.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

Goodwin: In addition to my personal and professional experiences, I’m the only candidate to be endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce.

Roberts: My opponent moved here from Washington, D.C., only a year before filing to run for office. The last thing our city needs is D.C. politics to distract us from the local issues that impact our area.

How will you ensure communication with constituents if elected?

Roberts: I give out my personal cell phone number (317-476-3025) to every single person I talk to and personally promise to reply to any issue within 24 hours. Or, people can reach out via [email protected] Ultimately, responsiveness and engagement is the most important job of any local elected official, and I promise that it will be a top priority of mine.

Goodwin: I encourage all interested parties to reach out to me through my website at nataliegoodwin.org or on my social media channels (Facebook and LinkedIn). I will also always make myself available to the media to ensure critical issues are getting covered and be sure to push information out through all communication channels specific to District 4 and the Indianapolis City-County Council.

For more about Goodwin’s campaign, visit nataliegoodwin.org. For more about Roberts’ campaign, visit nickrobertsforindy.com.