Faith-based maternity home announces closure

The So Big Mountain House, a faith-based maternity home in an old farmhouse in Whitestown, announced last month that it will close on or before Dec. 1.

According to the organization, the Zionsville nonprofit is a Christ-centered maternity home that connects expectant mothers and their children with resources to help them develop a better future.

Dr. Lori Buzzetti, founder and president of the So Big Mountain House, said the the nonprofit has served 38 women, 21 babies and 16 siblings since it opened in 2018.

“We currently have four women, two siblings and two babies living at the house,” Buzzetti said. “We will (work) with each resident individually to help them arrange new housing.”

.Buzzetti said the decision to close came after a year and a half of staffing issues and obstacles in funding.

“For a while, we were persevering through everything, but as I took a step back, I felt like I was being led to close this chapter for So Big,” Buzzetti said. “(I plan) to go into a new direction for helping pregnant women in need.”

Buzzetti said she doesn’t know what the next chapter for So Big will be, but she plans to look into ways to help more pregnant women and is working to find a fire station in the area to install a Safe Haven baby box.

“The baby box is the only definite thing we are currently working on, and then I am going to spend some time figuring out how God (will) lead us next,” Buzzetti said.

Buzzetti said the So Big Mountain House has been a wonderful experience, and she is thankful to have met so many new people.

“It has been great to see how the community has come together for the women at Mountain House,” Buzzetti said. “It gives me a lot of hope to see generosity from people, and I want the Zionsville community to know how much we appreciate everything they have done for us.”

For more, visit sobig.org/volunteer.html.