Noblesville Schools receives grants for initiatives, programing

Noblesville Schools received two grants last month, one from the Crosser Family Foundation for $50,000 and one from the Noblesville Rotary Club for $5,000. The Crosser family’s grant will go toward student services programming and multilingual family initiatives, and the Rotary Club grant will benefit the Noblesville High School Robotics Club.

The Crosser Family Foundation has donated to Noblesville Schools since 2018, Craig Crosser said. Two of its board members graduated from Noblesville High School.

“The Crosser Family Foundation is rooted in the belief that philanthropy should be compassionate, responsible, provide opportunity and support diversity in our community,” Crosser said. “Our priority areas include youth, education and mental health. We donated the money to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation because it fits our priorities.”

According to Noblesville Schools, the Crosser Family grant supports the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation’s mental health fund, Noblesville Schools Multilingual Family Night, compass mentoring — which matches community mentors with students who need extra adult support — and wellness/self-care initiatives for teachers and staff.

Last year, the Rotary Club contributed $1,000 to the Robotics Club but donated $5,000 this year, thanks to the success of the Rotary Club’s BrewBQ fundraiser.

“Trust me, it means more to our club to have the ability to provide this support than it does for the kids to receive it,” Derda said. “Giving is always more rewarding than receiving, as the saying goes. In the case of the Noblesville Rotary, it is especially true. Everyone in the club is dedicated to the Rotary model of “Service above self,” and there can be nothing more important than supporting our youth and their activities.”