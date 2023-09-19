Blueprint for Improvement: Glowing Indy kitchen transformation

This Woodmont condo featured a dark and dated kitchen that was raising its hand for a glow-up. With a mix of bright and modern materials, a redesigned layout and storage optimizations, we were able to breathe new life into the heart of this home.

Cherry-toned cabinets and few windows made this kitchen feel dark and cramped. Crisp cream cabinets and a white quartz backsplash and counters brighten the space, providing the perfect contrast to the existing wood floors.

Reworking the island from diagonal to rectangle was a game-changer — improving flow, increasing storage and adding plenty of space for seating and meal prep.

Rearranging the appliance layout provided increased functionality, putting everything close at hand, making cooking, baking and entertaining a breeze.