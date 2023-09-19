Athlete of the week: Senior tennis player seeks to help Carmel add to trophy case

Senior Braedon McIntyre is eager to help the top-ranked Carmel High School boys tennis team bring home another trophy.

After winning its record sixth consecutive IHSAA state titles, Carmel lost to Harrison 3-2 in last year’s regional championship.

“I think we’ve had a stronger attitude this season,” McIntyre said. “We’ve had more desire in all our matches, more hunger. I think that’s what’s going to win a state championship.”

McIntyre said losing in the regional was a wake-up call.

McIntyre and junior Rocky Li are the only players who saw action in the 2021 state finals. McIntyre played No. 2 doubles on the 2021 state championship team. He played as a freshman but was an alternate in the postseason.

“I think on the court I’ve made improvements in staying focused and being ready and then vigilant at the net,” McIntyre said. “I’m definitely playing stronger and a lot harder, so I think that’s been a good thing and worked well out on the court.”

McIntyre has returned to playing No. 1 doubles with junior Michael Bao, his partner from last season. Earlier in the season, McIntyre played No. 1 singles for the top-ranked Greyhounds.

Greyhounds coach Dan Brunette said McIntyre’s maturity has increased.

“He’s learned how to understand his emotions and learning how to deal with pressure adversity,” Brunette said. “He’s stepped up and done a great job leading the team when it comes to things off the court and on the court, so he’s kind of the quintessential senior that you need out there. He’s been very reliable in that regard.”

Brunette said he has taken on a lot of the responsibilities off the court.

“He’s doing a good job of being a good role model for the younger kids as opposed to just being a guy on the team,” Brunette said. “He’s definitely taken on a leadership role.”

On the court, Brunette said he is steadier than he has been in the past.

“I think he understands his game better,” Brunette said.

Brunette said McIntyre has improved his decision making as well.

“If you get caught up thinking too much about what happened in the past, you’re not ready for what’s going to happen next,” Brunette said.

Brunette said McIntyre is doing better mentally after a mistake.

“He’s coming back stronger and not dwelling on things that can cause multiple game slides,” he said. “He’s played a lot of hard matches because he’s played No. 1 singles at the beginning of the season.”

McIntyre began playing tennis at age 10.

“As soon as I started playing tennis, I just kind of fell in love with it and just kept going,” said McIntyre, who also played soccer when he was younger.

McIntyre is considering playing in college, likely at the NCAA Division III level.

“(Division III schools) have a good balance of both academics and athletics,” said McIntyre, who wants to major in biomedical engineering.

Favorite athlete: Novak Djokovic

Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”

Favorite movie: “The Avengers”

Favorite band: Aerosmith