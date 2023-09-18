Westfield Chamber of Commerce presents first-ever 2023 Showcase & Taste of Westfield

Current Publishing
The Westfield Chamber of Commerce is set to host the inaugural 2023 Showcase & Taste of Westfield event from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Grand Park Events Center, 19000 Grand Park Blvd.

This event offers attendees an opportunity to explore the diverse offerings of Westfield in one location. The 2023 Showcase & Taste of Westfield promises a blend of community engagement, networking and a culinary journey.

Exhibitors at the Showcase & Taste of Westfield will have the opportunity to promote their businesses and connect with potential customers and fellow businesses, making it one of the year’s largest networking events.

The event will feature a diverse array of exhibitors, including restaurants, service providers, health care professionals, legal experts, entertainment venues, food providers and more. Restaurants, caterers, wineries, breweries, and other food service establishments are invited to provide menu tastings.

Sponsorship opportunities are available to enhance visibility and secure prime booth locations for businesses looking to maximize their presence.

“The Westfield Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to showcase the best of what Westfield has to offer, all in one place,” stated Courtney Albright, Director of Partner & Member Engagement at the Westfield Chamber. “This event is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic community we have here in Westfield, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

For more, visit westfieldchamberindy.com.


