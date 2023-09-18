Multiple crews respond to rural Boone County house fire

Current Publishing
One person was found deceased Thursday morning after a rural house fire was extinguished in Boone County.

The Zionsville Fire Department and Whitestown Fire Department were dispatched to the 8400 block of E. CR 100 S. on a report of a residence fire at 9:21 a.m. Additional information provided to crews found the fire to be located in the 8400 block of E. 100 S. Additional crews were requested to the scene including multiple tankers due to a lack of hydrants.

According to a press release from the Town of Zionsville, firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire coming from multiple areas of the single-story residence and made entry through windows and doors attempting to locate anyone inside. Conditions inside the structure quickly worsened and crews exited the residence and transitioned to a defensive operation.

The fire was brought under control after 90 minutes. Investigators remained at the house around 8:30 p.m. Thursday as they tried to determine the fire’s cause.

The person’s identity, gender and age have not been released to the public.


