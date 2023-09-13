Pritchett running for Fishers City Clerk

Janet Pritchett is running as a Democrat for the Fishers City Clerk position.

Pritchett is a mortgage advisor for Parker Mortgage. She and her husband Mike are 19-year Fishers residents and have four children. Pritchett said she has a passion for education and supporting Fishers’ children, families and residents. She served previously on the Hamilton Southeastern Schools board.

Pritchett helped to start the Fishers Democrat Club and belongs to Fishers Rotary.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A — Citizens can expect me to be a champion of their involvement in city government. It’s important for every elected official to be accessible and approachable, and I will embody that.

Q — What is the most important role of a City Clerk and how would you make sure that role is fulfilled?

A — In today’s busy world, it is important for citizens to have access to important information quickly and I will make sure minutes are posted within 48 hours. The city clerk also handles public access requests and I intend to reinstate that role if I am elected.

Q — How will you ensure that public information is easily available to members of the public?

A — In addition to what is already being done, I would propose linking city council agendas to the recordings of public meetings for easier access to the information citizens desire.

Q — What is your experience in maintaining and managing records?

A — During my tenure as a HSE school board member, I was elected by my peers to serve as board secretary, which included ensuring meeting minutes were posted and maintained based on our policy and state law. In addition, this position enabled me to have a firm grasp on the spirit of Indiana’s public access laws and how to uphold them.