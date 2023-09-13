Postbook wins award from USAging

A letter-writing business inspired by a Fishers mom and her son has been recognized by USAging with a 2023 Aging Achievement Award.

According to an announcement from Indianapolis-based nonprofit CICOA, Fishers resident Erica Seabaugh assigned her 7-year-old son to write letters while they were at home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep him busy and improve his handwriting and communication skills.

“She had no idea it would inspire a new business — Postbook — a postcard-writing kit designed to connect children with older adults through the lost art of letter writing,” the announcement stated.

Seabaugh works for CICOA Aging and in-Home Solutions, which used the idea to launch Postbook as a new company. According to the announcement, it was among 50 programs to receive honors during USAging’s 48th Annual Conference and Tradeshow this summer.

A Postbook kit includes two identical journals with prompts—one to be kept, one to be shared with a pal. Individuals read the prompts and send postcards with their responses to their pal, who will do the same.

“The impact of Postbook is measured by the meaningful experiences created and nurtured,” CICOA Vice President of Innovation Jonathan Haag said. “Pals reflect on and share cherished memories and create deepened connections with those they love.”

The 2023 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including advocacy, agency operations, caregiving, diversity, equity and inclusion, economic security, elder abuse prevention, health-LTSS integration, healthy aging, home and community-based services, housing and homelessness, information and referral/assistance, intergenerational programs, nutrition, public health and vaccinations, social engagement, technology, transportation and mobility and workforce development and volunteerism.