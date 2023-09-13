Bovaconti Coffee coming to Carmel in 2024

Bovaconti Coffee is headed to Carmel.

The coffee shop, which has a location in Fountain Square in Indianapolis, is set to open in the spring of 2024 on the northwest corner of Main Street and Range Line Road in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

The building will undergo extensive renovations, owner Minda Balcius said. It’s the former location of an 1829 fur trading post, two banks, a drug store, law offices, an insurance company, a tearoom and most recently, Studio M Architecture and Planning.

Balcius said the things she likes best about the spot are “walkability, history of the building, architectural details and courtyard for outdoor seating.”

Balcius is again collaborating with Bovaconti co-founder Justin Jones to launch the shop that serves classic Italian espresso drinks and other specialty coffee, chai and tea. The Carmel shop also will feature cold-pressed juices, fresh-baked pastries, salads and sandwiches.

A Carmel resident, Balcius is eager to bring the coffee shop to the north side.

“Fountain Square attracts a lot of visitors from Carmel and other suburbs. We have some loyal customers in Carmel,” she said. “It will be open daily. We’ll start with 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. like our Fountain Square location. We’ll have two full-time and up to 13 part-time baristas.”

The Bovaconti Coffee in Fountain Square is in one of the 19th-century buildings along the Virginia Avenue trolley corridor. Balcius, who is a family friend of the Bovaconti family, said it was long known as the Bovaconti building and home of Bovaconti Jewelers prior to the coffee shop opening in the fall of 2019.

“We wanted to preserve the history and name of the Bovaconti family, who previously had a grocery store and produce business on the southside of Indianapolis,” Balcius said.

Learn more at BovacontiCoffee.com.