Westfield City Council hears several new ordinance amendments

The Westfield City Council met Sept. 11 in the Assembly Room at Westfield City Hall. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 9.

What happened: The council addressed the death of District 3 City Councilor Joe Edwards.

What it means: Council President Mike Johns asked District 4 Councilmember Scott Frei to temporarily fill the role of council vice president. According to Johns, there will be a caucus of District 3 precinct committeemen in the next 30 days to fill Edward’s seat on an interim basis for the remainder of the year.

What happened: The council voted on ordinance 22-52 and an amendment to the Wheeler Landing planned unit development. The developer is seeking to rezone 2.34 acres of the property on the southwest corner of 186th Street and Kinsey Avenue

What it means: The ordinance would add the 2.34 acres of real estate to Area III into the Wheeler Landing PUD. The property is surrounded by land to the west, south and east that is zoned the Wheeler Landing PUD District. The amendment would also prohibit the use of a standalone multi-family unit. The council voted to pass the ordinance 6-0

What happened: The council voted on ordinance 23-15 allowing the City of Westfield to issue TIF bonds for the development of the front street project.

What it means: The city would issue up to $9.9 million in economic redevelopment bonds for the construction of 2,900 linear feet for the extension of Westfield Boulevard with sidewalks, landscaping, streetlights, storm drains and a stormwater detention structure. It would also include hardscaping at the intersection of the new Westfield Boulevard and Union Street and purchase land needed for the construction. The council voted to pass the ordinance 5-1 with Troy Patton voting no.

What happened: The council heard the introduction of ordinance 23-21, described as amendment VII to the Wheeler Landing PUD

What it means: The proposed amendment will add the additional uses of multi -family and assisted living/nursing home as permitted uses on approximately 20.94 (+/-) acres of property in Area IV of the Wheeler Landing PUD on the southeast corner of 181st Street and Dartown Road. The amendment would allow for the development of an aging in place development comprised of single story attached multi-family development and a multi-story building comprised of independent living, assisted living and memory care units. There would be 160 total units in the multi-use building split into independent living, assisted live and memory care. There would be an additional 40 villas units 8 villa buildings with five units per building. It is an age-restricted community.

What’s next: There will be a neighborhood meeting Sept. 26 and a hearing at the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission Oct. 2.

What happened: The council heard the introduction of ordinance 23-22, described at amendment V to Custom Commerce Park PUD

What it means: The proposed amendment to the Custom Commerce Park PUD is seeking development of the last remaining lot in Custom Commerce Park, located at 17230 Foundation Parkway. The proposed land use is a high-end automotive refurbishing, service and sales business for Indy Auto Man. The auto refurbishing and service aspects of the proposed use are permitted on the property today; however, the sale of automobiles is not. Attorney for the client Matt Skelton of Church Church Hittle and Antrim said the property would not function like a traditional car dealership because nearly all of the business is generated online, and site visits would typically be by appointment only. Councilmember Cindy Spoljaric expressed concern because the way the ordinance is written it could be used for a standard car dealership and that is what the business is described as so if the property were to be sold in the future the city could end up with a standard car dealership in the future and that isn’t necessarily what they would be voting for. Skeleton said they would look to narrow the use in the language in the ordinance.

What’s next: There is a neighbor meeting Sept. 26 pending securing a location for the meeting. The ordinance will be heard at the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission Oct. 2.

What happened: The council heard the introduction of ordinance 23-23, described as Amendment 1 to the Spring Mill Center PUD

What it means: The proposed amendment will provide for a developed sign program throughout the Spring Mill Centre PUD Area. This would allow for two larger center signs at two entrances on Spring Mill Road and four smaller monument signs along Ind 32. The monument signs would allow adequate visibility along Ind. 32 for all out-lot users and the two center signs would minimize the need for additional sign variances and avoid sign clutter.

What’s next: The ordinance will be heard at the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission Oct. 2.

What happened: The council heard the introduction of ordinance 23-24 described as the TowneRun PUD

What it means: LOR Commercial Development is seeking a proposed Planned Unit Development on approximately 34.62 acres at the northwest corner of Towne Road and West 146th Street for its TowneRun development. TowneRun will feature a diverse mix of local/neighborhood commercial uses, townhomes and single-family residential uses. TowneRun will offer local/neighborhood commercial uses and restaurants with outdoor dining and also a health and wellness club. The residential components of TowneRun will feature owner occupied townhomes and courtyard homes, serving as an extension of the Courtyards of Westfield neighborhood existing immediately north of TowneRun.

What’s next: There will be a neighborhood meeting on Sept. 20 in Epcon’s clubhouse at the Courtyards of Westfield. The ordinance will have an advisory plan commission workshop Sept. 18 and will be heard at the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission Oct. 2.

What happened: The council heard the introduction of ordinance 23-25, described as amendment VIII to the Wheeler Landing PUD

What it means: Project subject of this petition: Westfield, Indiana YMCA. This project consists of a 45,000 square foot, two-story building addition to the existing Westfield Washington School Natatorium building at 851 East 181st St. This addition (considered Phase II) will include spaces for the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis. Spaces include areas for wellness and exercise, child watch, studio spaces for instructional exercise, locker rooms, administration offices, full size gymnasium, and classrooms that will be used by the Westfield Washington School Corp. for teaching and instruction. The parcel of land used for the building addition is just east of the existing Westfield Washington School Natatorium, which is on the southeast corner of the intersection of 181st Street and Wheeler Road. Site improvements include new light lighting, sidewalk along south face of new building addition. including connection to the existing Monon Trail, and a paved exterior patio on the southwest corner of the building addition. No new parking or road construction is planned with this new building addition, since Phase I of the project included all of the parking requirements of the Wheeler Landing PUD. Parking capacity of Phase I included the anticipated parking load of Phase II. Likewise, stormwater control and mitigation was also built as part of Phase I construction.

What’s next: The ordinance will be heard at the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission Oct. 2.