Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department receives donation from orthodontist practice
From left, Shelly Stone, Brittney Guthrie, Hannah Bachmann, Director of Parks and Recreation Brandon Bennett, Dr. Lindsay Resmer, Jamie Summers, Jaelyn Briner and Hayley Granger with a donation check. (Photo courtesy of the City of Noblesville)

In July, the Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department got a pleasant surprise when it received an unsolicited donation from a local orthodontist practice.

Resmer + Ryan Orthodontics in Noblesville donated $1,250 to the Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department. Each month, the orthodontist practice donates money to different local organizations for their community service.

Dr. Erin Ryan of Resmer + Ryan Orthodontist said staff and patients recommend different organizations. Research is conducted to see how the organization would use the funds.

Ryan said donation amounts are based on how many patients the practice sees for braces during each month. The practice gives a percentage of that money to the chosen organization for the month. Ryan said the practice tries to select organizations recommended by patients.

“We also feel like it helps raise awareness for local organizations,” Ryan said.

Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department Director Brandon Bennett said Resmer + Ryan Orthodontist called out of the blue about the donation.

“It’s nice to see some of the work that my team does recognized by people (in) the community, that we’re doing something that they like to see done and want to support it,” Bennett said.

Bennett said the donation will go toward the Concerts at the Commons series. He said the Parks and Recreation Department usually doesn’t receive donations but receives funding through sponsorships or requests.

“It just is really cool to see small businesses like this, Noblesville businesses, give back to the community and that’s really a lot of what they do,” Bennett said about Resmer + Ryan Orthodontist.

Since starting the donations in 2021, the practice has donated approximately $47,000 to local organizations, according Jamie Summers, marketing coordinator for Resmer + Ryan Orthodontist. In 2023, the practice donated money to the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, Fishers High School Band, the American Lung Association of Indiana, Indiana Parkinson’s Foundation, Ignite Transform and Teeter Organic Farm.

“It’s important to just know that community that you’re serving and (give) back to the community that supports us growing,” Summers said.


