Westfield mourns the passing of City Councilor Joe Edwards

Joe Edwards, a lifelong Westfield resident who represented District 3 on the Westfield City Council, died Sept. 8 following a long illness.

Edwards first served on the town council, then the city council, after Westfield transitioned from a town to a city. He spent most of his professional career in business finance and owned Edwards-Steele Financial Services until 2005.

According to city leaders, Edwards played a prominent role in Westfield’s transformation from a small farming town into the sixth-fastest growing city in the U.S. The city recently honored Edwards by naming a future park Joe Edwards Plaza.

“Joe was a tireless proponent of Westfield,” Mayor Andy Cook stated. “His passion for our community, advocacy for its residents and relentless pursuit of progress have left a legacy that will continue to benefit future generations of Westfield residents.”

Mayor-elect Scott Willis, a current city council member, echoed Cook’s sentiment.

“Joe Edwards service this nation and our city throughout his adult life,” Willis stated. “His deep passion for Westfield and our residents was evident in everything he did. I always valued his opinions and will miss the advice he gave me.”

Edwards is survived by his wife, Jo Ann, of more than 50 years. He was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Funeral services are pending.