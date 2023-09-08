Hamilton County schools host fair featuring historically Black colleges and universities

Noblesville Schools hosted a college fair featuring historically Black colleges and universities Sept. 7 in partnership with Carmel Clay Schools and Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Participants learned about admission processes, programming, scholarship opportunities and culture, according to a press release.

This was the second year for the event, which debuted last year in Carmel.

“We’re pleased to partner with Carmel Clay Schools, Hamilton Southeastern Schools and the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation on this event and appreciate the financial contributions of the Hamilton County Community Foundation,” said Shelley Bethel, executive director of equity and inclusion at Noblesville Schools. “Noblesville Schools offers several college and career fairs for students and this new event expands the options students in our area can consider. We want all students to find the right college and career path as they graduate from Noblesville High School.”

According to the Census Bureau, 49.9 percent of residents and older have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and Black residents make up 4.8 percent of Noblesville’s population.

Dana Randall, a member of the advisory board for the Diversity Alliance Coalition, said the organization had a booth at the event.

“For us, who are trying to make sure that everyone has opportunities to be able to use the gifts and abilities they’ve been given, providing every opportunity or advantage for folks is something we’re always going to think is a great idea,” she said.