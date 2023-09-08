Bootleggers Bash to benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Gatsby Gals have organized another Bootleggers Bash to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Biltwell Event Center, 950 S. White River Pkwy. Dr. West in Indianapolis. Guests can enjoy a night of dancing, dinner and drinks along with casino-themed games. The night will also include silent and live auctions.

Katie Lory, co-chair of the Gatsby Girls, said in 2013 Carmel residents Brett Hoy and his wife, Hollie, hosted a cornhole tournament in their backyard. Brett Hoy’s brother, Mike Hoy, had beaten non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

Lory said the event was started on Mike Hoy’s behalf, raising $500 toward cancer research. Hollie Hoy and Lory formed the Gatsby Gals, a group of approximately 20 women who planned a bigger event.

“The following year we decided to do a benefit and rented out the Ritz Charles,” Lory said. “We had between 75 and 100 people that came.”

Since then, the Gatsby Gals have organized events each year. This will be the Bootleggers Bash for LLS’ 10-year anniversary. So far, they’re expecting close to 400 guests.

“We’re about halfway from our goal of 500 attendees,” Lory said. “We will max out at probably 600.”

Last year the event raised $137,000, and this year’s goal is $200,000, according to Lory.

Ticket information is available at bootleggersbash.com.

The Bootleggers Bash for LLS is also seeking volunteers. For more, contact Lory at @[email protected].