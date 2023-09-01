Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Officials break ground for The Bridges medical office building in Carmel

Officials break ground for The Bridges medical office building in Carmel

0
By on Carmel Community

Officials from Cornerstone Companies and Urology of Indiana joined city leaders Aug. 21 to break ground for The Bridges medical office building at 11380 Illinois St.

Joining Urology of Indiana as tenants in the 50,000-square-foot building will be Northwest Radiology and Integrated Cancer Care. Ronald Suh, president of Urology of Indiana, said patients can have multiple health needs addressed in a single building.

“We’ve always been about trying to integrate the services into one location so the patients aren’t out shopping for this (service) and that one,” Suh said.

Taggart Birge, CEO and president of Cornerstone, said the company has been developing health care facilities for 40 years in 25 states. The Carmel project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024.

“It’s going to be a dynamite project in a great location and serve the Carmel community for the next 30 to 40 years,” Birge said.


More Headlines

Beef & Boards 2024 schedule features classics, popular movie musicals Carmel High School coach remembered for dedication to lacrosse Lawrence town halls focus on 2024 budget planning ‘She brings a lot of joy’: Cornerstone Lutheran Church commissions golden retriever to spread comfort, smiles Actors Theatre of Indiana schedule features familiar shows History underwater: Presentation to focus on community at the bottom of Geist Reservoir
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact