Beef & Boards 2024 schedule features classics, popular movie musicals

The word for Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s 2024 season is “Beautiful,” as the Carole King musical highlights a schedule of classics, popular movie-based musicals and a celebration of four of America’s greatest musical artists.

VIP memberships for the 2024 season are now available, while 2024 season individual show tickets go on sale to the general public starting Oct. 1.

In January, Beef & Boards presents the humorous celebration of women and the change with “Menopause, The Musical,” running Jan. 5 through Feb. 4. Set in a department store, four women who seem to have little in common make fun of their hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges in a production that includes parodies from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

The inspiring true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” On stage for the first time at Beef & Boards, “Beautiful” follows the life of Carole Klein, a songwriter who wrote dozens of memorable hits for some of the biggest names in music before developing her own career as Carole King. Songs include “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and “Natural Woman.” The Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical show is on stage Feb. 8 through March 30.

Returning to the Beef & Boards stage for the first time in more than 20 years is the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, “The King and I,” which runs April 4 through May 19. Based on the novel “Anna and the King of Siam” by Margaret Landon and winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, “The King and I” is the story of the unlikely friendship that emerges between Anna, a widow from England, and the King of Siam when she arrives to teach his many children and wives. Famous songs include “Getting to Know You,” “I Whistle A Happy Tune,” “Something Wonderful” and “Shall We Dance.”

The Beef & Boards’ 2024 Family Show’s “The Wizard of Oz” runs May 23 to July 7. Dorothy Gale discovers friendships and adventure along the Yellow Brick Road and ultimately learns the valuable lesson “there’s no place like home.” “The Wizard of Oz” features $10 discounts off tickets for all children ages 3-15.

Beef & Boards goes blonde for the summer with “Legally Blonde the Musical,” running July 11 through Aug. 25. After being dumped by her boyfriend for someone “serious,” Delta Nu sorority president Elle Woods drops the credit cards and hits the books to win him back.

The true story of the spectacular night where four stars aligned in Memphis, Tenn., is celebrated with the musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” set for Aug. 29 through Oct. 6. On Dec. 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever.

One of musical theater’s most beloved musicals, “Fiddler on the Roof,” returns to the Beef & Boards stage from Oct. 10 through Nov. 24. Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. Nostalgic songs include “Tradition,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

On stage for the holidays is the movie-turned-musical “A Christmas Story,” set from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31. Young Ralphie Parker lives in a fictional Indiana town and is on a quest to obtain his most desired Christmas gift, a Red Ryder BB gun.

For more, visit beefandboards.com.