Palladiscope projection show to debut tonight on Palladium exterior 

The Palladiscope, a show projected on the southern exterior of the Palladium in Carmel, will be unveiled to the public at 9 p.m. Aug. 31. Vendors and live performers will be on site from 8 to 10 p.m. The Palladium is at 1 Carter Green.

Bloomington-based Blockhouse Studios designed and created the first Palladiscope show, “Eos,” a 12-minute presentation designed to immerse viewers in ancient mythology. “Eos” is custom-made to be projected specifically on the unique shape of the Palladium and can be best viewed from Carter Green.

The show will run daily every half hour, with the last show set to begin at 11 p.m. Show times will be adjusted with the season.

Learn more at carmel.in.gov/our-city/ experience/attractions/ palladiscope.