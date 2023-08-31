Carmel High School coach remembered for dedication to lacrosse

Carmel High School boys lacrosse coach Jack Meachum was devoted to the sport.

“I’ve never seen a person more dedicated to growing the sport and working with kids, True Lacrosse kids and kids in Carmel,” said Keith Allen, who was Meachum’s CHS assistant coach. “He was 24/7 about lacrosse and helping the kids from True Lacrosse (a travel club program) and Carmel. He had many conversations with many other coaches and players he used to work with about different strategies. He was tireless in supporting lacrosse in Indiana, not just Carmel.”

Meachum, 31, died in a car accident Aug. 22 on Ind. 38 near Six Points Road while driving to play hockey when his car was struck by a car driven by Brennan Smith. Meachum, a Sheridan resident, died at the scene. Smith was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where he died. Initial Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports indicate Smith’s vehicle, which was heading westbound, struck Meachum’s car head on after crossing the center line.

CHS captured its first Indiana High School Lacrosse Association state title in eight years in June, beating Hamilton Southeastern 9-7 in the Class 2A championship. Meachum had recently been named the 2022-23 CHS Coach of the Year by his peers. He was director of True Lacrosse for Indiana.

Allen served as Meachum’s assistant for his six seasons as CHS head coach.

“I have kids nearly his age, so it hits home, not only losing him but realizing what his wife and parents are dealing with,” Allen said. “I have three boys, and my oldest is 26. My two younger boys, Mark and Erik, played for Jack (at CHS).”

Allen was volunteered by other lacrosse parents to help Meachum when he started and didn’t have a complete staff. Meachum was trying to handle approximately 90 students at an opening practice.

“What might have been a two-week endeavor turned into a six-year relationship,” Allen said.

Meachum said other area high school teams, including Westfield, Guerin Catholic and Hamilton Southeastern came to a vigil held Aug. 23 at Murray Stadium on the CHS campus.

Guerin Catholic boys lacrosse coach Charlie Barry helped Meachum at True Lacrosse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Barry is president of the IHSLA board while Meachum was the secretary.

“He had a great passion for the game and was very positive about it,” Barry said. “He believed in the kids more than the kids believed in themselves and believed in other coaches more than they probably believed in themselves. He believed in me more than I believed in myself at times. That’s a rare quality for any human to have. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Barry said their relationship started as just talking lacrosse.

“As time went on, it grew into a friendship. If he was having a bad day or I was having a bad day, we would reach out,” Barry said.

Shortly after winning the state title, Meachum married longtime girlfriend Bethany Best.

Meachum, who grew up in Naperville, Ill., played lacrosse at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.

More than $63,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe account to help his widow deal with funeral and other expenses. The goal was $60,000.

For more, visit gf.me/v/c/qjzs/jack-meachum.